Rangers give update on club's impasse with BBC

Rangers are in discussions with leading BBC figures in London in order to try and end the stalemate between the two institutions.

The national broadcaster boycotted Rangers after reporter Chris McLaughlin was banned by the club following a match with Hibs in the summer of 2015.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson. Picture: SNS

Discussions have taken place in the past to end the impasse but a resolution has not been found.

Speaking at the club's AGM, managing director Stewart Robertson revealed that they've now entered into discussions with senior figures down south in order to find a solution.

He said: "We’re now dealing with the BBC in London. We just want coverage to be fair and balanced. We’ve got very good relations with BT, Sky etc."