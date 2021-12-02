Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's key message for Kemar Roofe that maintained winning run for new manager

Rangers' Kemar Roofe makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road, on December 01, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Jamaican international carried out the objectives and secured a third consecutive win for the boss with the decisive pressure penalty six minutes from time.

Before making his entrance, Roofe was told his manager was seeking “Energy – run, secure the ball and bring some quality. I tried my best to do that,” he revealed.

"It was good to get back on the pitch first and foremost and then obviously to help the team win the game. We fought hard before I came on and me, Scotty [Arfield] and Lunny [John Lundstram] managed to help get us over the line.

“We have played three games [under the new manager] and have got three wins. It is a very positive start and it is going in the right direction.”

van Bronckhorst was pleased with his decision to pitch Roofe in for Alfredo Morelos midway through the second half and see his substitute find the net for three crucial points – and his instructions paid dividends.

“I think we brought him and Scott, the first subs, on to get the energy levels up. I think they showed that. I was happy with the goal for Kemar because he has been injured in the last couple of weeks.

"Happy for him, happy for the team, happy for the club that we are leaving here with the win,” the manager told Rangers TV.

Roofe’s winner proved decisive after Ryan Kent’s darting run was halted by his namesake Porteous in the penalty box and the striker took spot-kick duties from captain James Tavernier to score in front of the away end at Easter Road.

Roofe explained his thought process before the pressure penalty: "Just don’t think about it! Just concentrate on my routine for my penalties and hope that it goes in the back of the net.

“I was picturing it in my head when I was warming up. If I came on in the second half, I was going to be shooting in front of our fans. It was good to get a goal.”