Rangers gap with Celtic is now 'minimal' - Ex-Aberdeen striker makes bold claim and praises Dave King for 'blinder' in Steven Gerrard extension

Former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan has made the bold claim that the gap between Rangers and Celtic is now "minimal" following Steven Gerrard's arrival.

The Ibrox side sit second in the Scottish Premiership and lost out to their city rivals in the Betfred Cup final despite largely dominating the match.

Whelan, who played for the Dons between 2004 and 2005, reckons the huge improvement at Rangers is down to Rangers boss Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend recently signed a new deal until 2024.

It was a move which Whelan believes is a "sensational piece of business".

“King and the Rangers board have pulled off a blinder,” he told Football Insider.

“Stevie G has worked wonders and tying him down is a sensational piece of business, especially when big Premier League clubs are looking for managers.

“He has taken Rangers so far forward that the gap between them and Celtic is now minimal. He’s helped make Scottish football so much more interesting because the two giants are now set to fight all the way for the title this season.

“Gerrard has taken to management just like he did to playing. He comes across fantastically well, professional, smart and clearly knows how to get the best out of his players.”