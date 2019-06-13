Rangers 'fought off' by English minnows for midfield signing

Have your say

Rangers have been beaten by Gillingham to the signing of midfielder Matty Willock.

That's according to the club's official website.

The former St Johnstone and St Mirren loanee was one of the raft of players released by Manchester United this month.

It was reported that Rangers were keen on signing him.

A point reiterated by Gillingham as they announced the signing of Willock on a two-year-deal.

The statement read: "The club fended off interest from many teams, including Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, to sign the heavily rated United youngster who arrives with strong references, including from former United legend Nicky Butt."

The 22-year-old made a total of 26 appearances in Scottish football, his latter loan with the Buddies lasting just half a season.