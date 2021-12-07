Rangers: Former chairman Dave King brands Chris Sutton access block 'unbecoming'

Former Rangers chairman Dave King (Picture: SNS)

The outspoken former Celtic striker has been denied matchday accreditation twice this season, with the broadcaster forced to switch to a studio across the city at Parkhead for European nights at Ibrox recently.

And former chairman King has hit out at the pundit’s treatment – despite admitting Sutton has not spoken favourably of him in the past either.

Rangers are also in dispute with the SPFL over the league’s sponsorship deal with car firm cinch, and King said: “The idea that the club can silence challenging supporters, reporters and regulatory authorities is not only wrong, it is completely unbecoming of Rangers.

"Rangers should be a leader in standing up for individual rights and opinions - even if they don’t agree with them.

"I have not been the beneficiary of kind comment from Chris Sutton but I would never even remotely consider the possibility of banishing him from our stadium and using untenable health and safety arguments as justification. We should be bigger than that."

King has opened up on the boardroom machinations at the club in the aftermath of last week’s annual general meeting, where the South African-based businessman voted against the re-appointment of director Graeme Park and one of the resolutions dealing with new share capital issues.