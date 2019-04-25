Rangers flop seals £8 million move to Bundesliga giants

Former Rangers loanee Kevin Mbabu will join Wolfsburg for £8 million in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract with the Bundesliga side.

The defender - 1/5 of the collection of Newcastle United players sent to Ibrox on loan in the second half of the 2014/15 season - has caught the eye during two years with Swiss outfit Young Boys in which he has helped them to consecutive titles, ending Basel’s dominance.

Kevin Mbabu (centre) at a Rangers training session alongside Lee McCulloch (left) and Haris Vuckic. Picture: SNS Group

Mbabu has also appeared for the Switzerland national team, and the 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Wolves.

His most notable contribution for the Light Blues was a forgettable performance in the SFA Youth Cup final in 2015.

Mbabu came up against one Kieran Tierney, who had been deployed on the left wing, but the Swiss right-back was hooked at half time as the wee Gers went down 5-2 to their rivals.

Mbabu joins compatriots Renato Steffen - another Young Boys alumnus - and Admir Mehmedi at the Volkswagen Arena.

Speaking to Wolfsburg’s website, Mbabu said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and the adventure in the Bundesliga.

“The facilities at the club are ideal for me to keep improving as a footballer at a high level.”