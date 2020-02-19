Rangers fined £15,000 over Celtic and Hibs incidents

Rangers have been hit with two fines by the Scottish FA as punishment for incidents in league matches against Celtic and Hibs.

The Ibrox side's coaching staff were embroiled in separate flashpoints at Easter Road on December 20 and again at Celtic Park nine days later.

Tom Culshaw is sent off after dust-up during Rangers' 3-0 win over Hibs

Members of the Light Blues coaching staff breached Disciplinary Rule 204, which concerns team staff, players and club employees failing to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

At the match against Hibs, which the Gers won 3-0, technical coach Tom Culshaw clashed with Hibs No.2 John Potter on the touchline following a challenge on Borna Barisic by Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous, who was sent off in the aftermath of the incident.

During the Old Firm clash, First Team Coach Michael Beale accused match referee Kevin Clancy of cheating and appeared to get involved in a bust-up with Hoops assistant boss John Kennedy.

Rangers were fined £5,000 for the incident at Hibs, with £2,000 suspended until the end of the season and £3,000 to be paid up front while they were also fined £10,000 over the Celtic incident and instructed to pay £7,000 immediately with £3,000 suspended for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.