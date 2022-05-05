Rangers fans 'feeling it' as semi-final win over RB Leipzig sparks Ibrox party

All four stands bounced to the Ibrox anthem, now synonymous with success after the club used it to celebrate last year’s title win and every step on this epic European journey.

It was one of many as the players partied on the pitch after a 3-1 win overcame an aggregate deficit to send Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team into the fial on May 18.

It had been an emotional evening, both charged and stirring at different times, as the crowd roared Rangers past German opposition as they had done 50 years ago when the club progressed to seal Cup Winners’ Cup glory in Spain.

Rangers fans during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and Red Bull Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The same scenario repeated half-a-century on but the new generation used the old to inspire the team with a pre-match tifo display inspired by that night in Barcelona.