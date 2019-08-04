Rangers fans damage Rugby Park disabled section amid pitch invasion after late winner

Rangers fans celebrating Connor Goldson's dramatic late winner against Kilmarnock damaged the disabled section in the away end as they swarmed onto the pitch at Rugby Park.





TV images on Sky Sports showed the extent of the damage, with part of the roof covering the section completely caved in.

Dozens of Rangers fans spilled onto the pitch after Connor Goldson's late winner

Jubilant fans could be seen standing on the roof, with at least one supporter falling through the roof.

No injuries were reported, although several disabled supporters had to be removed from the section and accommodated at the side of the pitch.

Dozens of Light Blues fans left the away end and ran onto the field of play, celebrating with goalscorer Goldson, and mobbing other Rangers players.

Last season, then Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and former Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke both condemned a similar incident after fans encroached onto the pitch during a match between the two teams at Rugby Park in February.