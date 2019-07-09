Rangers face battle to hold onto rising star as 'Roma prepare offer'

Roma are considering an offer for Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old winger is viewed as one of the rising stars of the Rangers youth set-up and has attracted interest from the Italian giants.

Rangers and Scotland youth star Kai Kennedy.

Roma are said to have been impressed with the play of the Scottish starlet as Rangers under-18s won the Al Kass International Cup in Qatar, a run which finished with victory over the Italians in the final.

Kennedy was named player of the tournament, which helped thrust him into the spotlight even though he's yet to make his debut for the Ibrox first-team.

The good news for Rangers is that he's contracted until the summer of 2021.