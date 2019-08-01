Rangers face anxious wait to discover price of losing Sports Direct merchandise court battle

Bosses at Rangers are waiting to discover what price they will pay after losing High Court fights over merchandise with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.







A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, has said Rangers have been in breach of obligations under deals relating to replica kit.



Bosses at the Glasgow football club have disputed claims made against them.

Rangers are waiting to discover what price they will pay after losing a High Court battle over merchandise with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley (inset)

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October and another round in mid-July.



The judge who oversaw the latest round of litigation has now published a written ruling explaining his decision.



Judge Lionel Persey has reached no conclusion on how much compensation Rangers should pay.



But he said Rangers' bosses accepted that they were liable for damages, if in breach of agreements, and said SDI wanted damages to be assessed.



The judge concluded that Rangers had made an agreement involving two firms, Elite and Hummel, and had wrongly not offered SDI a chance exercise matching rights.



Another judge had made a similar ruling relating to another deal in October.

Rangers chiefs have said they are disappointed by the outcome of the latest stage of the fight but have told supporters, in a statement, that they can "meet" any "financial award".