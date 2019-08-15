..

Rangers eye permanent deal for loan ace, Celtic recruitment under scrutiny, 5 set to depart Ibrox, Hearts near 8th signing, Premier League giants fight over Scottish ace, ex-Hibs ace on the move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steven Gerrard is eyeing a permanent move for Jermain Defoe, Hearts are set to complete Premier League signing, Kilmarnock star wanted by giants and Celtic recruitment questioned.

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip this Thursday morning with stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers and more in today's round-up.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe and Ryan Jack are in line for new deals at Ibrox. The Rangers boss has praised their quality as well as attitude. (Scottish Sun)

1. New deals for Rangers duo?

Hearts are set to add Manchester City youngster Ryotaro Meshino. The midfielder signed for the Premier League side this summer and requires experience of British football with assistant manager Austin MacPhee capable of speaking Japanese.

2. Hearts to sign Japanese ace

Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Kilmarnock teenager Liam Smith. The 16-year-old winger is highly rated and will likely cost only 200,000 euros. (Scottish Sun)

3. Killie starlet to Manchester City

Celtic could be set for a boost if they meet AIK in the Europa League play-off round. The Swedish side could have one of their stands closed due to a dispute with police chiefs. (Daily Record)

4. Stadium troubles

