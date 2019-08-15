Rangers eye permanent deal for loan ace, Celtic recruitment under scrutiny, 5 set to depart Ibrox, Hearts near 8th signing, Premier League giants fight over Scottish ace, ex-Hibs ace on the move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. New deals for Rangers duo?
Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe and Ryan Jack are in line for new deals at Ibrox. The Rangers boss has praised their quality as well as attitude. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts are set to add Manchester City youngster Ryotaro Meshino. The midfielder signed for the Premier League side this summer and requires experience of British football with assistant manager Austin MacPhee capable of speaking Japanese.