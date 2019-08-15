Rangers eye permanent deal for loan ace as 5 set to depart Ibrox

Steven Gerrard is eyeing a permanent move for Jermain Defoe, Hearts are set to complete Premier League signing, Kilmarnock star wanted by giants and Celtic recruitment questioned.

Rangers are set to complete the loan signing of Leicester City midfielder Andy King. The 30-year-old, who won the Premier League with the Foxes, has been granted permission to depart by Brendan Rodgers. (Various)

Rangers starlet Josh McPake won't be joining Bristol Rovers on loan. The English side's boss Graham Coughlan said he would only take a player from Celtic. (Bristol Post)

Rangers are expected to move on at least five stars. Jamie Murphy will be allowed to leave on loan. Graham Dorrans, Joe Dodoo, Jason Holt and Eros Grezda don't feature in Steven Gerrard's plans. (Scottish Sun)

Joe Aribo has been called up to the Nigeria international squad for their friendly with Ukraine. The Rangers midfielder was born in England but qualifies through family ties to the African nation. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts are set to add Manchester City youngster Ryotaro Meshino. The midfielder signed for the Premier League side this summer and requires experience of British football with assistant manager Austin MacPhee capable of speaking Japanese.

Former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan says Neil Lennon doesn't have to do much transfer business, despite the Champions League exit. He doesn't think the club should buy players to appease the "baying hordes". (Paddy Power)

Rangers will face Polish giants Legia Warsaw in the Europa League play-off - if they defeat FC Midtjylland. The Ibrox side hold a 4-2 first-leg lead over the Danes.

Hearts have completed the signing of veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan. The Republic of Ireland international has signed a one-year deal with the Tynecastle side.

Jason Cummings would join Hearts, according to friend and boxer Lee McGregor. According to McGregor the ex-Hibs and Rangers striker is "chomping at the bit to come and play". (Evening News)

Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Kilmarnock teenager Liam Smith. The 16-year-old winger is highly rated and will likely cost only 200,000 euros. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could be set for a boost if they meet AIK in the Europa League play-off round. The Swedish side could have one of their stands closed due to a dispute with police chiefs. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe and Ryan Jack are in line for new deals at Ibrox. The Rangers boss has praised their quality as well as attitude. (Scottish Sun)

