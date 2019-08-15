Rangers eye permanent deal for loan ace as 5 set to depart Ibrox

Steven Gerrard is eyeing a permanent move for Jermain Defoe, Hearts are set to complete Premier League signing, Kilmarnock star wanted by giants and Celtic recruitment questioned.
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip this Thursday morning with stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers and more in today's round-up.
Rangers starlet Josh McPake won't be joining Bristol Rovers on loan. The English side's boss Graham Coughlan said he would only take a player from Celtic. (Bristol Post)
Rangers are set to complete the loan signing of Leicester City midfielder Andy King. The 30-year-old, who won the Premier League with the Foxes, has been granted permission to depart by Brendan Rodgers. (Various)
Rangers are expected to move on at least five stars. Jamie Murphy will be allowed to leave on loan. Graham Dorrans, Joe Dodoo, Jason Holt and Eros Grezda don't feature in Steven Gerrard's plans. (Scottish Sun)
Joe Aribo has been called up to the Nigeria international squad for their friendly with Ukraine. The Rangers midfielder was born in England but qualifies through family ties to the African nation. (Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan says Neil Lennon doesn't have to do much transfer business, despite the Champions League exit. He doesn't think the club should buy players to appease the "baying hordes". (Paddy Power)
Rangers will face Polish giants Legia Warsaw in the Europa League play-off - if they defeat FC Midtjylland. The Ibrox side hold a 4-2 first-leg lead over the Danes.
Hearts have completed the signing of veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan. The Republic of Ireland international has signed a one-year deal with the Tynecastle side.
Jason Cummings would join Hearts, according to friend and boxer Lee McGregor. According to McGregor the ex-Hibs and Rangers striker is "chomping at the bit to come and play". (Evening News)