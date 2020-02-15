Rangers eye Everton man, Celtic boss in manager claim, Rangers PR chief attacked, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers eye Gibson

Rangers have been linked with a move for Everton defender Lewis Gibson. Steven Gerrard was understood to be keen on a loan move in January but the teenager joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. Now the Light Blues could launch another bid to tempt the 19-year-old north of the Border in the summer. (Football Insider)

Lennon: McInnes is one of Aberdeen's best managers in history

Neil Lennon says the Aberdeen fans calling for Derek McInnes' head should be careful what they wish for. The Celtic boss has warned those demanding a change at the top that they might not like what they get in return. "I am surprised (by the abuse) but then again nothing surprises you in football," said the Northern Irishman. "I'm sure he's one of the best managers in Aberdeen's history." (Various)

Cops probe attack on Traynor

Police have launched an investigation after Rangers communications chief Jim Traynor was reportedly attacked in North Lanarkshire. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard on title race

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he would rather rip the club badge off his chest and walk away than give up the pursuit of Celtic in the title race. (The Scotsman)

Stendel: No Joel clause

Daniel Stendel insists there is nothing in under-fire Joel Pereira’s loan agreement which means Hearts are obliged to continue playing him. (Evening News)

Rangers chase Elite for £3m

Rangers are to pursue a sum of nearly £3 million after a judge confirmed they should receive the money from kit supplier Hummel and their brand partner Elite. (The Scotsman)

Langer red card 'down to over-eagerness'

Daniel Stendel feels Marcel Langer’s red card at Celtic Park was due to the German midfielder’s over-eagerness to make an impact on a chastening night for Hearts. (Evening News)

Allan: I've been waiting 12 months for this

Scott Allan has revealed how he’s waited a year to team up with Marc McNulty – but believes the delay will prove to be well worth it. (Evening News)