Rangers eye £3m-rated star to bolster attacking options - reports

Rangers are considering a move for Croatia striker Mirko Maric, according to the Daily Record.

Striker Mirko Maric, right. Picture: Getty

The NK Osijek striker played against Steven Gerrard’s side in Europa League qualifying and is a former team-mate of Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic.

Director of football Mark Allen has been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who has two caps for Croatia.

He is believed to be valued around £3 million after enjoying a successful season in the Croatian top flight, where is he currently joint-top scorer with 15 goals.

Rangers are believed to be on the hunt for a new striker this summer. Though Jermain Defoe has found form of late, Kyle Lafferty is no longer believed to be in Gerrard’s long-term plans, while there’s a possibility Alfredo Morelos could be sold this summer.