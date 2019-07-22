Rangers Europa League draw: Midtjylland of Denmark lie in wait if Gers defeat Progres Niederkorn

Rangers have been drawn to face Danish side Midtjylland if they see off Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn.

Rangers will come up against former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko if they can defeat old foes Progres Niederkorn.

The Danish defender returned to his former club Midtjylland after two seasons with the Hoops, and could line up against the Ibrox side if Steven Gerrard can go one better than Pedro Caixinha and get a result against Progres.

The Jutland outfit finished second in the Superliga last term and won the Danish Cup, beating Brondby in the final.

Should Rangers progress to the third qualifying round, they will be away from home for the first leg on August 8, and at Ibrox for the return leg on August 15.