Rangers duo Jermain Defoe and Nikola Katic learn fate after incidents against Aberdeen

Jermain Defoe and Nikola Katic will not face any further action after separate incidents in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday.

It’s been reported that the on-loan Bournemouth striker won’t be punished for a clash with Joe Lewis, which left the Dons ‘keeper requiring treatment from the physio, while Katic won’t be charged with simulation after winning the second of two penalties in the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers clashes with Aberdeen's Joe Lewis. Picture: SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes claimed the Croatian centre-back should “hang his head in shame” over the incident, branding the penalty award “nothing short of embarrassing”.

The Dons boss continued: “It’s nothing short of embarrassing how that could be given as a penalty kick and my player get sent off.

“I think the referee should deal with it better, he should see it for what it is.”

His opposite number Steven Gerrard agreed, casting doubt on the award and voicing his hope that Andy Considine, who was sent off for two bookable offences including the second penalty, would escape a ban.

McInnes was clearly unhappy with how easily Katic had gone down after what looked like minimal contact from Considine, who was given a second yellow card and dismissed by referee Don Robertson after conceding the second of two spot-kicks. Katic won both penalties for Rangers, with captain James Tavernier scoring both to secure second spot for the Light Blues.

McInnes continued: “It’s a terrible decision which had a huge impact on the end result. Rangers were good in spells and they are a good side who are playing with confidence.

“But there’s no doubt the second goal effectively killed the game as it put us down to ten men.

“The reaction from the Rangers player was bad enough but for the referee to be kidded by that and give the penalty is really disappointing.

“From then on they would have been as well putting the lights out as the game was over.”

