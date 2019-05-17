Rangers director of football Mark Allen reveals Steven Gerrard's priority signing

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has outlined the club's transfer window plans, outlining the one position the club are prioritising.

With just one game of the season remaining, preparation is well underway for the next campaign and the club's summer targets as they enter pre-season.

Rangers duo Steven Gerrard and Mark Allen are planning key signings at Rangers. Picture: SNS

The club have already done deals to bring Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie to the club, while they have retained the services of Steven Davis.

A number of players will likely leave but Allen and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard know the positions they need to strengthen with quality rather than quantity.

Allen told Rangers TV: “Our job is not only to make sure our squad is strong and capable of mounting a challenge that we want to make, but ultimately I think Steven and I have spoken quite openly about the fact this is about adding some quality as well to the existing quality we’ve got last summer.

“In any season there will be players that come in and players that go but the reality is the transfer window is not open officially yet so there’s no business other than Bosmans that we can do at this moment in time.

He added: “I don’t think it’s a secret to say we are looking at somebody in that attacking midfield area that can bring us a little bit of joy towards the top end of the pitch.

“There’s no secret to the fact Joe Worrall will go back and return to Nottingham Forest, so obviously, there’s a focus on making sure we are robust back there and I think generally we’re looking at where we think we can strengthen."

The target is to have a balanced squad, capable of challenging on a number of fronts, but one which presents opportunity to some of the club's young talent which won the Scottish Youth Cup.

Allen noted the club are not solely focused on short-terms goals with "one eye on the future in terms of longevity".

He explained: "The best squads in the world are balanced squads and that’s where we will aim to have a balance of youth, experience, and athleticism – all the characteristics we need to be successful.

“We’ve been quite strict on this. Steven and I use the analogy of making a cake. We’ve made the cake, the cake looks really nice and we need to put the icing on it now.

“The analogy we’re trying to look at now is about trying to add quality to the starting eleven.

“And at the same time, making sure we have a squad that is capable because we are going to play nigh-on 60 games this year. You cannot do that with 13, 14, 15 players."