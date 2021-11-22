Rangers director addresses 'noise' around Giovanni van Bronckhorst's next coaching team appointment

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to make one further addition to his backroom team at Rangers, after annoucning three key staff members upon his first official appearance as Rangers manager.

Monday, 22nd November 2021
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Ross Wilson (right) is working hard to bring a further coach to Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
European golden boot winner Roy Makaay will join as a coach alongside fitness and analysis experts Arno Phillips and Yorri Bosschaart.

However van Bronkhorst is keen to increase the staff again – but it will not be the rumoured appointment of a coach or advisor with ‘Scottish football knowledge’. Instead a deal to bring a coach from Europe is being ironed out by the new boss and sporting director Wilson, who put the brakes on speculation of a role in the new regime for past Ibrox stars like Kevin Thomson or Neil McCann.

Wilson did though concede that it could be a further recruitment avenue explored in the future but said: "I know there has been a lot of noise about a Scottish or British person joining us, and that’s something that we are open-minded to moving forward, but the next addition to the squad will be someone that joins us from Europe.”

van Bronckhorst was expected to bring his former Feyenoord assistant, and successor at Guangzhou City, Jean-Paul van Gastel to Ibrox and form a coaching quartet but no move has transpired since the Dutchman was announced as boss last week.

He is hopeful of a recruit soon though, and admitted: “I would like to have one more member of the backroom staff and I’m working hard with Ross in achieving that. I want quality in my backroom staff as well, and hopefully we can announce an addition in the next days, or weeks.”

