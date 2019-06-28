Rangers 'deny transfer rumour' involving Martin Skrtel linking back up with Steven Gerrard

Rangers have denied they are looking to sign former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel.

READ MORE - 'Another top player joining Rangers' - Joe Aribo completes his move to Ibrox

Martin Skrtel had been linked with a move to Rangers.

The Scottish Sun reports the defender's weekly wage demands would make any move for the 34-year-old highly unlikely, regardless of his prior relationship with Steven Gerrard.

The two played together at Liverpool for eight years and Skrtel has been linked with a move to Ibrox on three separate occasions since Gerrard became manager.

The Slovakian is a free agent this summer after his contract at Fenerbahce ran out. He'd been with the Turkish giants for three years.

Gerrard is still in the market for another centre-back despite completing a deal for George Edmundson last week.

READ MORE - Rangers deny transfer rumour, Hibs close in on goalkeeper, Celtic eye Paddy McNair, Dylan McGeouch to return to Scotland? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill