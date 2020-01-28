Rangers deny they have to offload players to finance new recruits

Gary McAllister has insisted Rangers will only add to their squad before Friday’s transfer deadline if they can secure a player capable of making an instant impact on their title challenge.

The Ibrox club have been “inundated” with offers of potential new signings according to assistant manager McAllister but he has stressed there will be no panic buying in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Hearts, which left Steven Gerrard’s team five points behind Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

McAllister was coy over reports that wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Gerrard and could be moved on this week as Rangers yesterday recalled another winger, Jake Hastie, from his loan spell at Rotherham.

But McAllister dismissed claims that Rangers would have to remove some players from their wage bill in order to finance any new recruits.

“That’s not the case, not at all,” he said. “We are always looking at players. But it’s very difficult. As you can imagine, we’re inundated with people who are available. But we can’t just jump in and panic buy or react with that sort of mindset.

“If we are bringing anyone in at this particular time, it’s got to be someone who can make a difference, make us better and would ideally go straight into the team. We don’t need squad players or development players.

“Jones and Barker were two we brought in to make us better, to make a difference in games when it’s been very tight. Recently the two of them have been injured and it’s up to them to show the management group, they’ve got to do more to get in the team. If they show that, they’ll play.”

McAllister was unwilling to specify any particular area of the team which Gerrard is seeking to enhance.

“You can’t really categorise it,” he added. “If you bring someone in at the back, for example, it boosts people all over the pitch.

“A player that makes you better in any position gives any club a boost. We’re just continually looking. It’s an ongoing thing.”

Rangers return to action against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night and will be without midfielder Ryan Jack who suffered a calf injury in the defeat at Tynecastle.

Jack could be absent for a fortnight. Right-back James Tavernier will miss out again against Ross County but the Rangers captain has resumed training after his appendix surgery and may be in contention to return against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.