Rangers defender warned of 'risk' as contract uncertainty continues

Connor Goldson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 29-year-old can begin speaking to other clubs next month as he enters the final stages of his Ibrox deal – and the ball is in his court according to Alex McLeish.

The former Rangers manager, a centre-half himself, says players are always in charge of their future in situations such as Goldson’s, but has warned the Englishman he is ‘maybe’ taking a risk.

After winning the Scottish Premiership title in his third season as the cornerstone of Steven Gerrard's team, Goldson has attracted interest but talks over extending his stay at Ibrox beyond his fourth year have not come to a positive conclusion so far.

Connor Goldson scored a double against Celtic in the first Old Firm game of last season as Rangers went on to complete an undefeated campaign and lift the league title. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“In the modern day, there is some give and take between the club and player,” McLeish told Football Insider, “but this smacks of Connor trying to look at his options. Maybe there has already been some interest. These are things that we know go on in football.

“You can’t really be sure that Goldson is already thinking about something else. Is he taking a risk this way? Maybe.

“But I believe that footballers are always in charge of what their next step is going to be.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he isn’t expecting to be busy in the January transfer window, but is on his toes incase that situation was to change.

“As a coach you don’t want to get to the end of the window with a smaller squad than when you started.

“So we have to be prepared to decide what to do whatever comes our way.”