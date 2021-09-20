Rangers defender Nikola Katic is keeping football dream alive with move to Hajduk Split after injury nightmare

Nikola Katic of Rangers. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The defender missed Rangers’ entire league-winning season after a knee injury last summer, and moved to Hajduk Split to build match sharpness after 12 months on the sidelines.

Three years after swapping Slaven Belupo for Glasgow, moving back to Croatia on a loan which includes a recall option in January, is an opportunity to go back to his roots and enjoy football again.

"Some people think it’s stepping back, but it’s a step forward given that I had a severe injury and competition at Rangers is very high.

Katic hopes to pick up future international honours (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

"I've been in full swing for three or four months. Physically I feel really good, mentally just as great because I am back among my people.”

Being stranded in Glasgow during the covid travel restrictions was tough on the 24-year-old, but he fought through the mental battle – and the weather.

"No one could come and see me and I couldn’t go anywhere. I was in Glasgow alone. You can't move much and it's constantly raining.

"The worst thing was I couldn't play. People kept thinking I was ok because I had a couple of years left of my contract, but as a player the most important thing is to enjoy football.

"I went to Scotland to play with a top-notch coach, fighting for the title at a club close to England, which has been my dream my whole life.

"The injury slowed me down, but my dreams are still alive. I want to achieve great things with Hajduk and wear Croatia’s shirt again."