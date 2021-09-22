Rangers defender Nikola Katic achieves landmark moment on road to full recovery

The Rangers defender has returned to his homeland on loan for the rest of the season as he looks to recover full fitness and match sharpness after missing the whole of the Ibrox club’s title-winning 2020-21 campaign with a serious knee injury.
The 24-year-old made his Hajduk debut as a late substitute in their 3-1 league win away to Istra 1961 on September 12 and was handed his first starting appearance in Tuesday's cup tie at third-tier Primorac Biograd.
Hajduk booked their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a 2-1 victory in what was Katic’s first full 90 minutes since playing in Rangers’ 2-2 draw at St Johnstone in February 2020.
Rangers have an option to recall Katic in January but manager Steven Gerrard has stated he feels the player is in the right place to revive his career.