Rangers defender named amongst Europa League's top twenty players

UEFA have named Rangers full back Borna Barisic amongst the top 20 performers in this season's Europa League to date.

The Croatian, who set up Alfredo Morelos for Rangers goal in the 2-1 defeat to Young Boys on Thursday and was impressive in the opening group stage win over Feyenoord, is ranked 19th.

The defender is the fifth-highest rated defender on the list, which is updated weekly, and is one of three Rangers players in the top 100. Alfredo Morelos is 42nd and James Tavernier at 97.

Ryan Christie (82) and James Forrest (99) are Celtic's representatives in the top 100 while former Parkhead favourite Kieran Tierney appears after an impressive display for Arsenal against Standard Liege.

Rangers currently sit third in their Europa LEague group behind Young Boys and Feyenoord, while Celtic top Group E with four points.