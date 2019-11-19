Rangers defeat Leicester in closed-doors friendly

Have your say

A Rangers XI defeated a Leicester team 3-0 in a closed doors friendly at Ibrox on Tuesday.

The Gers fielded several fringe players during the match, although first-team regulars Connor Goldson, James Tavernier, Sheyi Ojo and Jermain Defoe all started.

The Scotsman understands Leicester sent their Under-23 squad for the bounce game.

Captain Tavernier was on target along with substitutes Greg Docherty and Greg Stewart.

Reports suggested a number of scouts were at the match to run the rule over Docherty, who hasn't featured for the Gers since a Betfred Cup appearance against East Fife in August.

He knocked back the chance earlier this season to go out on loan for a second time after impressing for Shrewsbury Town last term.

First-team members Brandon Barker, Nikola Katic and Jon Flanagan were also listed among the substitutes. Winger Jordan Jones, who is returning from injury, played no part in the game.

Wes Foderingham started in goals while summer signing George Edmundson partnered Goldson in central defence.

Andy Halliday started at left back while Matt Polster, Jamie Barjonas - who impressed in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup win over Wrexham at the weekend - and on-loan Foxes midfielder Andy King made up the midfield trio.

Defoe was supported by Ojo and Jamie Murphy in attack.

Rangers travel to the Fountain of Youth Stadium to take on Hamilton Accies on league duty on Saturday.