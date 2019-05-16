Rangers dealt huge blow in pursuit of winger - reports

Rangers’ hopes of securing winger Ryan Kent’s services on a permanent basis have taken a severe hit - after the on-loan Liverpool youngster’s price tag rocketed to £12 million.

Reports this afternoon suggest that Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard has held crunch talks with Anfield chiefs with a view to making Kent a Rangers player, but Football Insider quotes a club source as admitting that Kent’s increased valuation rules out a permanent bid from the Gers.

Transfer blow: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Kent appeared to hint at a permanent return to Ibrox earlier this season, insisting he wanted to settle down instead of changing clubs every summer.

The Scotsman understands that Rangers had set aside around £6 million for the 22-year-old’s services, but with the Reds wanting twice that amount, an Ibrox return for Kent looks unlikely unless a second loan deal is struck.

Gerrard had talked up the youngster’s ability, saying earlier this month: “Ryan knows we want him but we have to be respectful that the kid has a big decision to make.

“I’m sure there are clubs queuing up for him because he’s a top player.

“He has to think, ‘Where am I going to be happy playing football? Who do I want to share a dressing room with? Who’s going to help me enjoy my football?’

“Ryan has been accepted in this dressing room, the players love him. Now my advice is, ‘Go where you think you’ll be happy, improve and take your career to the next level.

“Go find your football happiness because that’s where you’ll find your best form’. We hope that will be Rangers but Ryan has to make the decision for himself and not really listen to what others are saying.”