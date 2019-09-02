Rangers dealt huge blow as key player faces months on sidelines after suffering injury in Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is facing months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury during Rangers' 2-0 loss to Celtic on Sunday.





The Northern Ireland international was sent off in injury time for a wild challenge on Celtic defender Moritz Bauer, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard criticising the 24-year-old in the aftermath of the match.

The Ibrox boss said: "I think Jordan has been trying to appease the fans but that’s not how you appease Rangers fans. Without a shadow of a doubt [the referee] got that one bang on. It was a red card.

"You create goals and you score goals if you’re a wide man. That’s how you get fans on your side, not kicking people when the ball is ten yards away.

"He deserves the red card and he deserves his ban and he’s got everything to do now to get back in my team."

Gerrard had earlier praised Jones for setting up Alfredo Morelos' vital goal against Legia Warsaw to take Rangers into the Europa League group stages.

Jones had already pulled out of Michael O'Neill's squad for the matches against Luxembourg and Germany but the Light Blues are now fearful that the player could be sidelined for the foreseeable future with ligament damage.

The former Kilmarnock star underwent a scan on the injury and both club and player are anxiously awaiting the results.

Jones had only come on as a substitute in the 70th minute, but was shown a red card after a crude challenge on Celtic new boy Bauer.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Jones could potentially miss all of Rangers' Europa League group matches as well as several league matches.