Rangers 'could dip into free agent market' as Steven Gerrard ponders additional signings

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could look to the free agent market in a bid to bolster his playing squad - despite bringing in 11 new players over the summer.

Football Insider claims the Light Blues hierarchy could dip back into the transfer market after losing 2-0 at home in the first Old Firm game of the season.

Ryan Kent's deadline day switch from Liverpool marked the 11th player to sign for Rangers over the summer but Gerrard is reportedly still on the hunt for further additions.

A lot depends on which positions the former Liverpool captain wants to strengthen but there are a number of players with a good pedigree currently without a club.

Former Italy international and long-serving Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has been linked with a move to Ibrox after leaving Zenit St Petersburg, and that rumour could resurface.

Four of Rangers signings over the summer transfer window - Joe Aribo, Brandon Barker, Steven Davis and Greg Stewart - were free agents, suggesting Gerrard might dip back into the same market if he feels he needs to strengthen his squad.