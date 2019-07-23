Rangers could be forced into ending Hummel deal after Sports Direct court decision

Rangers could be forced into ending their kit deal with Hummel one season early after their latest court defeat to Sports Direct.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard has funds for signing number 9 as Rangers net six-figure fee for Daniel Candeias

The Ibrox club are facing the prospect of paying millions in compensation to the firm after a judge decided they were in breach of contract when they agreed a retail deal with Hummel without offering the same terms to Sports Direct.

Rangers have lost a legal battle with Sports Direct.

According to the Scottish Sun, owner Mike Ashley wanted the deal with Hummel ripped up immediately, but with the 2019/20 season underway this was deemed not possible.

It seems Rangers will have to cancel their contract with the Danish company at the end of this season, unless they can renegotiate with Sports Direct's consent.

The three-year contract with Hummel is said to be worth £10 million in total, though Rangers would be due a compensation fee to the kitmakers if they cancelled the deal a year early.