Rangers 'consider move for Aberdeen ace' if Ibrox star is sold in January

Rangers are weighing up a move for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, according to the Scottish Sun.

New Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson has identified the 20-year-old as a future target and that interest could become concrete as soon as the January window.

Rangers are said to be interested in Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson. Picture: SNS

Rangers are braced for offers for Glen Kamara as the Finnish international has attracted interest from several clubs south of the border.

Fulham, Leeds United and Brighton all watched the player in action during Rangers' Europa League victory over Porto, with Kamara a stand-out in the match.

With a contract running until 2023, Rangers could demand a significant transfer fee for the 24-year-old.

If he moves on, Ferguson could be an ideal replacement though Rangers would have to spend significantly more than the £50,000 they managed to nab Kamara for.

Ferguson recently signed a new deal at Pittodrie until 2024 and manager Derek McInnes will be desperate to hold onto his rising star.