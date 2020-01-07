Rangers confirm departure of Eros Grezda to Osijek and insert sell-on clause in deal

Rangers have confirmed the departure of winger Eros Grezda, who has rejoined former club Osijek.

The Albanian international winger played 17 times for Rangers following his £2 million arrival on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018, scoring twice in a 7-1 win over Motherwell at Ibrox.

Rangers confirmed his departure with a brief statement which read: "Rangers can today confirm that Albanian attacker Eros Grezda has joined NK Osijek on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

"Grezda joined the club in 2018 from Osijek and made 16 appearances for the club after making his debut against Dundee in September that year."

Posting on Instagram, Grezda added: "Sometimes in life things don't go as we wish, but the important thing is to never give up on your dreams!!! Wishing all the best to my teammates and club".

Osijek director Alen Petrovic said at a press conference to announce the return of the player: "We brought him back as a symbolic move and Rangers will get a percentage of a future transfer.

"Financially, it is great business and I believe that Grezda will go one step further and sell himself. We are only at this moment interested in registering him for the second half of the season."

Grezda hasn't kicked a ball for the Rangers first team since April last year and appeared to hammer the final nail into the coffin of his Ibrox career after he was embroiled in a controversial incident during a Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup tie with Ballymena.

Representing the Light Blues' Under-21 side, Grezda allegedly spat on opponent Andrew Burns, prompting several of his team-mates to seek out Ballymena boss David Jeffrey after the game to apologise. In a statement to the media, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard vowed the 24-year-old wouldn't represent the club again if the allegations were found to be true.

Grezda was also fined by the club while the incident was probed.