Rangers complete signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old will join up with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox for the duration of the 2019/20 season. He becomes the club's third loanee signing from Liverpool since Gerrard took charge, following in the footsteps of Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent.

Ojo penned a new five-year contract prior this move. He spent last season on loan at Stade Reims in France and has formerly had spells with Bolton, Wigan and Wolves.

He becomes the club's fifth summer signing after Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and the permanent transfer of Steven Davis.

