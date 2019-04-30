Rangers coach pinpoints the player who has made a difference to the team

Rangers' first-team coach Michael Beale has explained the reason for the club's positive form recently.

The team have lost just once in 13 outings in the league with the 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday securing second spot.

It is the first time the club will have finished in the top two since returning to the Scottish Premiership.

The victory also brought the fourth win in a row in the league, the second time they have achieved such a run in the Premiership this campaign.

They have done so with a tweak to how the team play. The wide players are playing more centrally which has encouraged the full-backs higher up the pitch. In turn there are more footballers in the middle of the pitch.

However, Beale has pinpointed one individual.

Speaking to RangersTV, he said: "We've changed slightly the way we are playing, not a lot, probably the movement of five or ten yards with the two wide attackers, full-backs being a bit more adventurous.

"We're really trying to emphasise the midfielders getting on the ball and playing together, and I think that has been a really welcome addition to the team. Not playing a with a traditional battling, holding midfielder and going more with a footballer in Steven Davis and I think he's really jumped to that challenge as well."

Davis is on loan from Southampton until the end of the season when he will become a free agent. The Northern Ireland midfielder has admitted he is open to staying permanently at the club.

In the last four games the team have conceded just once, while scoring 11 times.

"You can see they boys are enjoying it," said Beale. "We're not getting overboard but we're really pleased with the way that we're playing.

"We're probably making the same amount of chances as normal, we're not making more, we're just very clinical at the moment."