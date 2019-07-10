Rangers 'closing in on £4.2m signing of Filip Helander from Bologna'

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Swedish centre-back Filip Helander, according to reports in the player's homeland.





Aftonbladet claims the 26-year-old will leave Serie A side Bologna and join the Ibrox side for a fee of £4.2 million.

Helander, who has ten caps for Sweden, started his career with Malmo, spending four years in Scania before his switch to Italy, initially with Hellas Verona, in 2015.

He joined Bologna in 2016 and has played 63 games for I Rossoblu, scoring once.

Despite having three years left on his contract, Aftonbladet claims Rangers and Bologna have come to an agreement over the fee.

Helander is understood to have agreed personal terms with the Ibrox club with "only some formalities" needing completed before the move becomes official.

The defender was linked with Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Başakşehir last month, while Newcastle were credited with an interest in September last year but looks to be heading to Scotland.

