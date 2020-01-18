Rangers claim they are treated more harshly than other clubs

Rangers have vowed to fight their disciplinary charges after claiming they are being treated more harshly than other clubs by the Scottish FA.

Rangers have released a statement.

The Ibrox side say they are “astounded” after being issued with four charges relating to last month’s clashes with Celtic and Hibernian.

In a statement, Rangers said: “It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the club.

“Rangers fans can be assured that it is our firm intention to resist the charges in the most robust manner possible. Rangers will make further comment after the weekend.”

Rangers face a potential £20,000 fine for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent during their win at Celtic on 29 December but both players have escaped individual action despite making gestures towards the Celtic support during their team’s 2-1 derby win.

Instead Rangers could be fined for failing to ensure their players refrain from “conduct that may incite disorder”.

The Ibrox club have been cited for failing to ensure their players and officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Parkhead.

Rangers and Hibernian also face charges relating to incidents during the league match at Easter Road a week previously.