Rangers chief Stewart Robertson and Hibs chairman Ron Gordon elected to SPFL board for 2021/22 campaign

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon and Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson are among seven club representatives on the SPFL’s board for the 2021/22 campaign.

By Mark Atkinson
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:55 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:56 am
Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.
Gordon and Robertson have been chosen by the Scottish Professional Football League’s 42 member clubs alongside James MacDonald (Ross County), Les Gray (Hamilton Accies), Ross McArthur (Dunfermline), Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic) and Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians) following the organisation’s AGM on Tuesday.

The SPFL board includes three cinch Premiership representatives, two from the cinch Championship and two covering cinch League 1 and cinch League 2, one as an alternate director, which this season will be Hetherington. They will be on it alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.

Last season’s board comprised of Steve Brown (St Johnstone), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ewen Cameron (Alloa Athletic), Ken Ferguson (Brechin City), while Gray and McArthur have been re-elected after serving on it in the 2020/21 campaign.

