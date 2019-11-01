Rangers chairman Dave King praises fans but warns “tiny minority” over sectarianism

Rangers chairman Dave King has thanked the club's fans for their support but warned that a “tiny minority” must not be allowed to bring the club into disrepute through sectarianism.

In a statement published with the club's annual financial report, King talked up the "Everyone Anyone" initiative, stressing Rangers was a club for everyone.

Rangers have twice been ordered to close a section of Ibrox for Europa League games this season after being found guilty of sectarian singing, or "racist behaviour" as Uefa labelled it.

Rangers also declined to take tickets for the away match against Young Boys.

King said: “As always, I want to thank this club’s wonderful support. They really are the best when fully behind the team in the proper manner. The manager and players often refer to the supporters as a powerful driving force for the team and it is essential that we retain this atmosphere and resist the efforts of a tiny minority to bring disrepute to the club’s name through sectarian and other unacceptable behaviour.

“This is one of the aims of our Everyone Anyone initiative, which has been positively and widely received – even by our country’s politicians. This project is one of the most ambitious we have undertaken and it will highlight just how diverse and open our support actually is – Rangers is a club for all."