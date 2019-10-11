Rangers chairman Dave King 'cold shouldered' by Takeover Panel for offence of 'utmost gravity'

Rangers chairman has been ordered to be "cold shouldered" by business regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for a takeover offence of the "utmost gravity".

The Takeover Panel Hearings Committee came to that conclusion due to the way in which he took over the club.

The panel found that King had acted in concert with other shareholders in his takeover with King deemed to have provided "incorrect and misleading answers" during an investigation.

As punishment he has been blackballed with working with UK financial firms on other takeovers for four years.

The punishment is solely on King and not on Rangers.

King responded with an in-depth statement in which he stated his love for the club and noted his decision to not appeal the decision.

He said: "I refer to the ruling that has been released by The Takeover Panel Hearings Committee in respect of the request by the Executive of the Takeover Panel to have me sanctioned for the delay in making a Rule 9 Offer to shareholders of RIFC.

"The Takeover Panel’s Hearings Committee Ruling reflects my admitted breach of the strict terms of its City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code.) The terms of the Code did not allow the Hearings Committee to properly consider the impact of the legal restrictions placed on me by my need to comply with the exchange control regulations of South Africa. This need arose following the Takeover Panel’s decision to require me to make an offer in my personal capacity even though I do not own shares in Rangers International Football Club (RIFC) in that personal capacity. This meant that because of the requirements on me as a South African citizen I was faced with a choice of non-compliance with the Code or non-compliance with the laws of the country that I live in.

"In terms of its practical impact, the ruling of the Hearings Committee does not impact upon my personal or business activities – including RIFC. It applies solely to dealings in companies that are or are to be listed on the UK exchanges. For that reason alone I decided – even though I consider I have strong grounds for appeal – not to appeal this ruling. This now allows myself, RIFC and its shareholders to draw a line under this long and much protracted saga.

"Rangers supporters already know that my problems with the Takeover Panel arose directly as a result of the steps I took to protect and safeguard Rangers Football Club from the forces that were bent on destroying it at that time. Indeed, the complaint against me was initiated by the RIFC Board at that time (chaired by David Somers) in an attempt to prevent my efforts – along with other notables – to bring about regime change. Despite this latest sanction (and having to spend more than 1 million in litigation costs) I have no regrets whatsoever that I chose to follow this path. The present resurgent state of Rangers is sufficient reward for me.

"It is important to note that in its findings the Hearings Committee found no evidence of detriment to RIFC’s shareholders and further noted that any non-compliance by me with the rules of the Takeover Panel was not motivated by financial gain or commercial advantage. Quite the opposite. My investment was motivated – to quote the Hearings Committee – “solely for the love of the club.”

"RIFC and Rangers Football Club are not affected by the Hearings Committee’s ruling and the ruling does not impact upon my position as Chairman and a director of RIFC. I have ensured that RIFC has complied with the requirements of the Code throughout the period of my Chairmanship, notwithstanding that the Company is no longer listed. RIFC will continue to comply with the Code. The Takeover Panel has raised no concerns about RIFC’s compliance with the Code in the more than four and a half years since regime change."