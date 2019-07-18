Rangers boss Steven Gerrard unsure on strongest XI - another signing likely to be made

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is unsure on his strongest XI.

Steven Gerrard is unsure on his strongest Rangers XI. Picture: SNS

With 17 days until the Ibrox side's Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Kilmarnock Gerrard has revealed that "it will take time" to unearth the club's best XI.

Between then he'll likely have two further competitive games after tonight's Europa League first round qualifier against St Joseph's to work with the squad.

With eight new arrivals, the Rangers squad has expanded to 33 offering plenty of competition.

Departures are very likely, while another arrival is a possibility with the aim of "a group of 23/24 players all fighting for 11 jerseys".

He said: "There has only been one starting XI picked if you consider what was a serious game for us.

“We’re trying to build a strong squad with two players fighting for each position.

“Some of the boys are not there just yet, Scott Arfield being one and Helander another. It will take time to nail down our strongest XI.”

Competition is such that key wide man Daniel Candeias was left out of the squad for the trip to Gibraltar in the first-leg of the qualifier, while last seaon's top scorer Alfredo Morelos was left on the bench.

Gerrard was able to make changes for the friendly with Marseille at the weekend and still see his side run out comfortable winners.