Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to offload six-figure signing - star nears Ibrox exit

Have your say

Steven Gerrard is set to see another player leave Rangers as the club look to trim the squad.

The Ibrox boss confirmed Kyle Lafferty is close to leaving the club.

Kyle Lafferty was an expensive signing from Hearts last summer. Picture: SNS

Signed from Hearts last summer in the six-figure deal, the Northern Irishman struggled to impose himself in the team in the previous campaign.

It was his second spell at Rangers following an impressive season with Hearts where he hit 19 goals in all competitions.

He started just eight games and netted six goals.

Gerrard expects Lafferty to leave this week as he cuts his squad to the desired number of 23 or 24.

Jak Alnwick and Daniel Candeias have recently departed.