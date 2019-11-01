Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to be Liverpool manager in 2021 after 'clever' Ibrox move

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been tipped to become the Liverpool manager at the start of next season.

Former Anfield team-mate Jason McAteer believes Jurgen Klopp will lead the team to the Premier League title this campaign before staying to defend the title.

He reckons that once the German decides to leave, Gerrard will be ready to take the next step in his managerial career.

He said: “Steven Gerrard made a clever move going to Rangers to begin his management career – and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if stop two on his journey is Anfield.

"I’ve got an inkling that Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager at the start of the 2021-22 season. I’m confident Liverpool will win the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp and then he’ll stick around to try to retain the trophy for another season. And whether he succeeds or fails, my hunch is that he’ll walk away at that point and Stevie will step into his shoes.

"With Stevie, he would be able to walk into a dressing room full of fabulous players and have an outstanding opportunity to continue Jurgen’s work. And of course he would be given a lot of time by fans because of his reputation and his legacy. He would certainly look at what Frank Lampard has achieved at Chelsea, where he is doing a magnificent job.

"I’m sure Frank would tell you he hadn’t expected it to go this well but he always had the cushion of knowing he had time in the bank because of his status among the fans at Stamford Bridge.”

Jason McAteer was speaking to https://www.racingpost.com/sport/