Rangers boss Steven Gerrard the 'safest' in the Scottish Premiership - how he compares to Neil Lennon, Craig Levein and other Scottish Premiership managers

Rangers' Steven Gerrard is in the safest position in the Scottish Premiership, alongside Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

That is the view of McBookie who have priced the Ibrox and Fir Park managers at 33/1 as the first to leave their post.

Despite defeat to Celtic before the international break, Gerrard is in a safer position than Neil Lennon (20/1), according to the bookies.

Motherwell's 3-2 defeat of Heart of Midlothian on Saturday saw the Steelmen rise to third, two points behind Rangers.

At the other end of the sack race, Tynecastle boss Craig Levein (9/4) and Hibernian's Paul Heckingbottom (5/2) are, unsurprisingly, first and second favourite to depart.

The pair meet on Sunday in the Edinburgh derby, a game which is being billed as the one which could cost either their job.

Hearts come into the match at Easter Road bottom of the table and off the back of fans protests against Levein. Hibs, meanwhile, sit ninth with just one league win since last seaon's split.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has strengthened his position. The Italian, who was previously favourite to be the first manager to leave, is now 8/1.

Full list of odds for the next Scottish Premiership manager to leave their post:

Craig Levein (Hearts) - 9/4

Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian) - 5/2

Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 5/1

Angelo Alessio (Kilmarnock) - 8/1

Jim Goodwin (St Mirren) - 10/1

Derek McInnes (Aberdeen) - 12/1

Brian Rice (Hamilton Academical) - 14/1

Gary Holt (Livingston) - 20/1

Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 20/1

Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson (Ross County) - 20/1

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 33/1

Steven Gerrard (Rangers) - 33/1

