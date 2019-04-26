Rangers boss Steven Gerrard targets moves for ‘free contracts’

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is currently targeting players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard praised Jermain Defoe's performance. Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Ibrox manager admits that there is “still a lot of work to do” the squad going forward and he knows the players he wants to retain for next season, including on loan winger Ryan Kent.

Rangers have already secured a deal for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, while they are reportedly close to a deal for Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie.

“I think there has been progress in different areas,” Gerrard said. “I look at the bigger picture and not just the points tally. There is still a lot of work to do.

“We certainly know the players we want to take with us going forward, we are at the stage of the season where you can go and identify players but until the window opens you can’t go and get they targets, at the minute we have to go after free contracts.

“All you do is move forward with the people you trust and when the time comes you leave the others behind.”

He added: “We will have to wait and see what the (transfer) window brings, I can’t give you any names at the moment. It is important that we do improve the quality of the eleven going forward.”

Gerrard also had his say on the club’s Scottish Youth Cup final win over Celtic.

Some could find their way into the first-team plans next season but the Liverpool legend issues a warning.

“If the young boys are good enough they will play it as simple as that, but talent is not enough,” he said. “It’s important that the young boys prepare themselves correctly and are ready from a physical and mental point of view.

“There is certainly plans to introduce the youth players at some point, you have to take into account some of the boys are only 16/17. I thought the full young team were fantastic last night. An incredible amount of talent. Great goals, great patterns of play.”