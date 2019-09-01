Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals more players will leave the club but hasn’t ruled out further signings

Steven Gerrard has revealed more players are set to leave Rangers on transfer deadline day.

Speaking after seeing his side lost 2-0 to Celtic at Ibrox, he admitted that any players coming in would be “out of the blue”.

Rangers have had a busy transfer window, both in terms of outs and ins with a number of players who are out of favour still at the club.

Jake Hastie, signed from Motherwell in the summer, is expected to leave on a season-long loan to Rotherham United.

Jamie Murphy, Eros Grezda, Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt and Joe Dodoo are other who could depart.

He said: “There will be a few that will move on I should imagine, I’m sure Mark Allen’s phone’s really busy. I cant give you any comment at the moment. In terms of incomings it will be out the blue if something happened.”

