Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals clubs are watching Glen Kamara

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the performances of Glen Kamara have already drawn covetous eyes. A shrewd acquisition in January for the paltry fee of just £50,000 from Dundee, Kamara has been a seamless addition into Gerrard’s midfield.

That there has been a scope of interest in the 24-year-old Finnish internationalist has come as no surprise to the Rangers manager who watched the quiet midfielder cruise through Thursday night’s Europa League win over last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists, Porto.

And Gerrard has revealed that Kamara’s quality was evident from the initial viewings he had of him.

“I don’t put numbers on my players,” said Gerrard. “We know he is getting watched now. And Glen can play at any level, with the right players and style around him. But the style we play is perfect for him. The system and the people around him. He is in a good place at a magnificent club.

“He’s gone from Arsenal to get playing and is now back at a fantastic club. If he keeps posting performances like that, a lot more people are going to sit up and take notice for sure. You still sometimes have to pinch yourself to realise what we got him for and where he was at, with all due respect.

“He was outside of Dundee’s XI, wasn’t playing and was running down his contract. It’s very rare to take someone of his quality for what we got him for. We’re just delighted we’ve got him here for a long time.

“We analysed Dundee and one thing stood out a lot – him. It was his technical ability, how he received the ball, the way he manipulated it. It was different to the rest of Dundee’s team, with all due respect. We kept an eye on him from that moment.”

Tall but slight, Kamara doesn’t look particularly robust. But it is the player’s ability to chip in with some of the unglamorous work that has endeared him to Gerrard.

“He is someone who is always available. He will never hide, he will always give you an angle and take the ball in any situation,” said Gerrard. “The midfield three of late have been outstanding and they compliment each other well. That is the strongest part of our squad at the moment.”

Rangers travel to Livingston tomorrow and Gary Holt has urged his players to raise their game as they bid to topple Gerrard’s on-form side.

The Livi boss said: “You have to raise your game. You go out with the same mindset in every game but when you go in against the big boys and you get a positive result against them you know you’re a good player then, you know you’ve done things right.”