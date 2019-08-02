Rangers boss Steven Gerrard prepared for stars leaving - but not after a certain date

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is prepared for his stars leaving - but it would likely take a substantial offer.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says the club are prepared if players leave. Picture: SNS

Speaking ahead of the league opener with Kilmarnock on Sunday, the Ibrox boss noted that every player at the club has their price.

In recent days James Tavernier has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Alfredo Morelos with a huge move to the Chinese Super League.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce denied interest in the Rangers captain, while Gerrard confirmed the club have not received any bids for the Colombian striker.

However, improvement under the Liverpool legend and playing on the European stage will put players in the shop window.

Gerrard said: "We haven't put an exact time and date but we do know when it would be difficult to replace any players and wouldn't look to sell beyond this date.

"We don't want to sell any of our top players but you have to be prepared as every player has a price."