Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists Claudio Marchisio is a no go

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is full of admiration for Claudio Marchisio but dismissed claims he is poised to make a move for the Italian midfielder.

Former Juventus star Marchisio, a seven-time Serie A title winner with 55 caps for his country, is a free agent after leaving Zenit St Petersburg this summer.

Reports in Italy have persistently linked the 33-year-old with Rangers in recent weeks but Gerrard insists it is news to him.

“I’m not aware of that,” said the Ibrox boss. “It’s just another name that gets bandied about. He (Marchisio) is a fantastic player, by the way - I played against him. I love the player but there is no truth in that.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, has revealed that Jon Flanagan is set to miss out on Rangers’ Europa League Group G opener against Feyenoord at Ibrox next Thursday.

The full-back underwent hernia surgery after Rangers’ 2-0 home defeat to Celtic in the Old Firm fixture two weeks ago and will be absent when Gerrard’s side return to Premiership action against Livingston at Ibrox.

“He previously had a hernia op on the right side, which we got him back from earlier in the season,” said Gerrard.

“We checked the other side and it was all fine but then it flared up a touch.

“So during the international break he went in and had the other side done. He’s not far away - probably about 10 days.”