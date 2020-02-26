Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expects his players to be ‘men’ and ‘suffer together’ in Braga

Steven Gerrard has challenged his players to stand up and be counted in Braga as they seek to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rangers are defending a 3-2 lead from the first leg at Ibrox and the manager predicted the visitors will have to “suffer together” at the Braga Municipal stadium. But he stressed they did not simply want to hang on to their advantage.

Left back Borna Barisic is expected to return after missing Sunday’s 2-2 draw at St Johnstone.

That performance highlighted Rangers’ current defensive woes but Barisic’s recovery after a blow to his kidney during the first leg is a significant boost with Rangers already missing the suspended Alfredo Morelos up front. On-loan Hibs striker Florian Kamberi will deputise in what will be his first start for the club.

Gerrard urged his players to achieve something that was unthinkable when he and his assistant Gary McAllister arrived at Ibrox in May 2018.

“To go from where this club was from a European point of view when we walked in the door to where we could possibly take it in the next 24 hours is an incredible journey together,” he said. “I think the players want to grasp that.

“Representing Rangers is for men and good players and players who want to be in this situation,” added Gerrard.

“If you are not excited and looking forward to this challenge there is something missing.”

Included among those he knows he will need to rely on is veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, whose appearance at last night’s press conference at the Braga Municipal stadium was a rare enough occurrence to draw comment.

Gerrard put the former Scotland international, who has a long-held distrust of the media forward to face reporters. It was as if the manager was challenging his players to step out of their comfort zone.

“I nominated Allan,” he said. “I nominate the person or the people to do the media – or I get asked and I suggest or I add to it. Allan accepted and he has done a decent job.”

McGregor was brief and to the point. He stressed the importance of sticking to Gerrard’s gameplan. “When we have done well in Europe we have stuck to the gameplan throughout the whole 90 minutes,” said the keeper. “That’s where we have got our joy.

“From when the gaffer has come in our organisation has had to be spot on,” he added. “I don’t think it was last week for the whole 90 minutes but for the periods it was really important. It helped us get the victory. Our organisation is going to be very important.”

Gerrard stressed the players had already achieved something significant by reaching the knockout stage. They now have the chance to take things to another level. He said: “It is big now. To qualify was big. To get out the group was bigger. And here’s another opportunity to go and achieve something special together.”