Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirms exit of six-figure signing - star to leave Ibrox this week

Steven Gerrard is set to see another player leave Rangers as the club continue to trim the squad.

Steven Gerrard is set to offload another player from his Rangers squad. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox boss confirmed Kyle Lafferty is nearing an exit.

Signed from Hearts last summer in the six-figure deal, the Northern Irishman struggled to impose himself in the team in the previous campaign.

It was his second spell at Rangers following an impressive season with Hearts where he hit 19 goals in all competitions.

He started just eight games and netted six goals.

Kyle Lafferty was an expensive signing from Hearts last summer. Picture: SNS

Gerrard expects Lafferty to leave this week as he cuts his squad to the desired number of 23 or 24.

Jak Alnwick and Daniel Candeias have recently departed.